Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose Buys 2,000 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,597.40.
David Francis Neil Primrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59.
TSE FTT opened at C$21.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.47. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.17 and a 12-month high of C$26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.
