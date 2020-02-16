Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose Buys 2,000 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,597.40.

David Francis Neil Primrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59.

TSE FTT opened at C$21.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.47. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.17 and a 12-month high of C$26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

