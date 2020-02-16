Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $31.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.68.
FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.
NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,634. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,213,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 987,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
