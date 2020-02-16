Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $31.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.68.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,634. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,213,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 987,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

