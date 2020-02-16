Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Verisign by 1,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Verisign by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Verisign by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Verisign by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $209.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.84 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.07.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

