Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,528 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $12,819,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,161,000 after buying an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $2,546,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

KFY opened at $41.73 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.