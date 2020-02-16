Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,783,755 shares. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.