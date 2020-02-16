Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

