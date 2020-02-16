Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,890 shares. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

