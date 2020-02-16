Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 28,730,000 shares. Approximately 24.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $119,546,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,534 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 146.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,726 shares during the period. Barker Partnership L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $13,579,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $11,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 1,473,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,460. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.54.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

