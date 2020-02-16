Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 429,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $2,404,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.18. 10,741,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

