Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO Sells $92,896.16 in Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94.

On Wednesday, December 11th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60.

On Monday, November 25th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after acquiring an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.