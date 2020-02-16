Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.37). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of EXTN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. 998,595 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Exterran has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Exterran by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exterran by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 34.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 407.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

