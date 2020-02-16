ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.44% of ExlService worth $34,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $144,512.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,469,718.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $371,094.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at $83,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,941 shares of company stock worth $3,190,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $77.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.