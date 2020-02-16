EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $120.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

