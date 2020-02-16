EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $159.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.06 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $150.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $597.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.60 million to $598.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $646.50 million, with estimates ranging from $640.92 million to $653.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVOP. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,582.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $496,480. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 262,966 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,338,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,124,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 90,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 876,522 shares. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

