Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after buying an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after buying an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,685,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,274,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,448,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,261 shares. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

