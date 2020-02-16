Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.