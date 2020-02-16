EverGreenCoin (EGC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $289,233.00 and $4.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.01123860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043861 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00215034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00070624 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004662 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,198,635 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.