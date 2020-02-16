Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Posts Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

