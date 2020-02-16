Estee Lauder Companies’ (EL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.01. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

