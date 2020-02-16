Equinor ASA Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

