ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

ePlus stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. 42,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. ePlus has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. Analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ePlus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth about $3,656,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 809.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ePlus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

