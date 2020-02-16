eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Up 120.4% Over Last Week

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 108.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bitbns, DragonEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 120.4% higher against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $14.79 million and $151,799.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ZB.COM, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

