Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

