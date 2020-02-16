Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENLV shares. ValuEngine raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

