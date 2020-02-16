Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ERF. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.98. 1,165,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$6.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.57.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

