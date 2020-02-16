Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Update

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $96,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $151,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $350,442. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Endurance International Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

EIGI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 118,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,540. The firm has a market cap of $676.39 million, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

