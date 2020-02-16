Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 292.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on WIRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
