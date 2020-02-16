Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 292.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WIRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Encore Wire stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.