Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. 2,797,075 shares of the stock were exchanged. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

