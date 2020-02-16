Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $9.60 on Friday. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 181,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 249,090 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 283,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

