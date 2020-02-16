Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 478,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Embraer has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 30.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 6,880.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,622,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 114,300.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

