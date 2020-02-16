Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELVT. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $43,884.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,806. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

