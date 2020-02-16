Electroneum (ETN) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptomate, Bitbns and CoinBene. Electroneum has a total market cap of $37.74 million and $107,413.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,997,082,500 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bitbns, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Liquid, Kucoin and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

