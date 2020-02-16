Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $1,916.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinBene, Cryptohub and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, Electra has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,521,901,052 coins and its circulating supply is 28,654,744,499 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

