El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
NYSE:EE opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $69.96.
About El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.