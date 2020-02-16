El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

NYSE:EE opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $69.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in El Paso Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,820,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in El Paso Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,968,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,043,000 after purchasing an additional 88,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in El Paso Electric by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in El Paso Electric by 509.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 884,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in El Paso Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 806,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.