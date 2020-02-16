EI Group (LON:EIG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284.80 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 284.80 ($3.75), approximately 492,235 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.20 ($3.74).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 260 ($3.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 282.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

