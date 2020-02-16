Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 14.8% Higher

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) traded up 14.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 185,487 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 126,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.90.

About Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.