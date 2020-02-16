ECC (ECC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. ECC has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $9.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ECC has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046258 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001054 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00092189 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,059.88 or 1.01017717 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000629 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001288 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

