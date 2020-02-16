EBCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $449,605.00 and $1.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.03182593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00248298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00156879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.