eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $38.14. 10,998,700 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from to and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

