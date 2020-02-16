eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

eBay stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. 10,998,700 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. eBay has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Aegis downgraded eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.