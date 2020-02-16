Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 304,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. 1,181,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.