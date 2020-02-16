Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.55% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $34,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNKN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,385 shares. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

