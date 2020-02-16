Dundas Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 2.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IFF opened at $135.87 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

