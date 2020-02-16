Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $478.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $5,478,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 23.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ducommun by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

