DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of DRAX Grp PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DRAX Grp PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DRAX Grp PLC/ADR stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. DRAX Grp PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

