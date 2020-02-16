Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Dover has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.47. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.