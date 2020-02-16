Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Update

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Domo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Domo by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Domo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 168,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

