Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

DIOD stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,867 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. Diodes has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $554,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,359 shares in the company, valued at $26,922,456.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,295 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,623,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 87,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

