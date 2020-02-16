DigitalBits One Day Volume Hits $132,825.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 65% against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $132,825.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.01181527 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018368 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000890 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,575,527 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.