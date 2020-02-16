Digital Insurance Token Price Down 4.8% This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $755,647.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00897084 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004324 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001934 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

